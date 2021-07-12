Forty-nine people were arrested in London by officers policing the Euro 2020 final, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added that 19 officers were injured ‘while they confronted volatile crowds’.

Scotland Yard tweeted: “Our policing operation for the #Euro2020 final is drawing to a close. Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly.

Italy Captain Giorgio Chiellini lifts the UEFA Euro 2020 Trophy following his sides victory over England in the UEFA Euro2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London (Photo: PA)

“We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night.

“Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, after England’s defeat to Italy after a penalty shoot-out, the England team said from their Twitter account they were “disgusted” at discriminatory abuse of their players.

“We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game,” the team said.

“We stand with our players,” they added, alongside a love heart emoji.

The Metropolitan Police said it will be investigating “offensive and racist” social media posts directed towards members of the England football team following the Euro 2020 final.

In a tweet, the force said: “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final.

“This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated.”