Two arrested on suspicion of gun offence after police swarm Sheffield estate
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on a Sheffield estate.
Two men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Page Hall on Friday, July 9, after reports that they were in possession of a firearm inside a car.
Witnesses in the area reported seeing a heavy police presence as well as a firearms response unit.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 7:21 pm on Friday 9 July to reports that two men had been witnessed as being in possession of a firearm inside a car at a petrol station in Owler Lane.
“Officers attended the scene, and two men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Both remain in custody at this time.”
Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.