Two arrested on suspicion of gun offence after police swarm Sheffield estate

Two men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Page Hall on Friday, July 9, after reports that they were in possession of a firearm inside a car.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a heavy police presence as well as a firearms response unit.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 7:21 pm on Friday 9 July to reports that two men had been witnessed as being in possession of a firearm inside a car at a petrol station in Owler Lane.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on a Sheffield estate. (Photo: Getty)

“Officers attended the scene, and two men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Both remain in custody at this time.”