Police have been investigating the potential kidnap and assault of a man in the early hours of Tuesday, February 22 on Bressingham Road in Burngreave.

Officers were called after a member of the public reportedly saw the victim being assaulted and forced into the back of a silver Audi A6.

The Audi was later found abandoned on nearby Catherine Road.

Now, detectives believe they have identified the victim, who they say is safe and well.

A 26-year-old man from South Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 87 of February 22.