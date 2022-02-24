Burngreave 'kidnapping': Police in Sheffield make arrest after man allegedly bundled into boot of car
A missing man who was reportedly bundled into the boot of a car in Sheffield in a suspected kidnapping has been found safe and well.
Police have been investigating the potential kidnap and assault of a man in the early hours of Tuesday, February 22 on Bressingham Road in Burngreave.
Officers were called after a member of the public reportedly saw the victim being assaulted and forced into the back of a silver Audi A6.
The Audi was later found abandoned on nearby Catherine Road.
Read More
Now, detectives believe they have identified the victim, who they say is safe and well.
A 26-year-old man from South Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and remains in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 87 of February 22.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling its UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.