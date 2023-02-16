Three men have been cleared of murdering 22-year-old Armend Xhika, who was stabbed to death on a street in Sheffield.

Mr Xhika died after being stabbed following a confrontation on Earl Marshal Road in Fir Vale on May 13, 2021, Sheffield Crown Court had heard. Mentor Selmani, aged 28, of Matcham Road, London; Marsid Senia, 25, of Burnett Street, Bradford and Mardov Dushku, 30, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, were all accused of his murder, which they denied.

All three were today, Thursday, February 16, acquitted of murder. Dushku was cleared of all the charges against him. Selmani was cleared of two counts of wounding with intent but found guilty of a third count of wounding with intent and one alternative count of unlawful wounding. Senia was acquitted of two counts of wounding with intent and one alternative count of unlawful wounding but was found guilty of a third count of wounding with intent.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on an alternative count of manslaughter against both Selmani and Senia, and on one alternative count of unlawful wounding faced by each of those two defendants. The prosecution was given two weeks to decide what action it wishes to take over the four outstanding counts on which jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Mr Xhika was driven to the Northern General Hospital after being wounded but medics there were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at 8.37pm.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Xhika suffered a stab wound to the front, left side of his chest, which was approximately 10cm deep.

