There is nobody behind bars yet over the death of a man who moved to Sheffield for a better life but was fatally stabbed.

Yesterday marked the second year anniversary of the day Armend Xhika died after being stabbed during a disturbance on Earl Marshal Road in Fir Vale on May 13, 2021.

Mentor Selmani, aged 28, of Matcham Road, London; Marsid Senia, 25, of Burnett Street, Bradford and Mardov Dushku, 30, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, were all accused of his murder, which they denied, and were found not guilty after a trial earlier this year.

Armend was dropped off outside A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which then drove off while medics battled to revive him but he was pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a murder probe.

Armend Xhika moved to Sheffield from Albania for a better life but was stabbed to death

The 22-year-old was caught up in fighting involving a group of men, with one brawl reported on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale and another on Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, a short time later.

Armend was in the UK illegally, having moved to Sheffield, where his sister was also believed to have lived at that time, for a better life for him and his family back in Albania.

He had been in the city for three years when he was killed.

At the time of his death, Armend’s friend said young Albanians desperate to escape the poverty of their home country have been known to pay up to £26,000 for illegal entry into the UK.

South Yorkshire Police are keen to trace said Mateo Cela and his brother Eljaso Cela, both aged in their 20s, in connection with Armend’s death.

Eljaso is believed to use the alias name Illiazy, and it's possible that his brother Mateo may also be using an alias.

