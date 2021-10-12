Armed Sheffield drug dealing thug is caged after he was stun-gunned by police
A drug dealer who attacked two people and was caught with heroin has been put behind bars after he was stun-gunned by police.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 12 how Jake Brown, aged 20, of Horninglow Road, near Pismire Hill, Sheffield, pushed a woman and punched a man while he was armed with a knife before police stun-gunned him and found he had 20 bags of heroin.
Judge Rachel Harrison told Brown: “The incident was entirely of your own making and before the incident you knew full well you were carrying a knife.”
Peter Gilmour, prosecuting, said Brown assaulted a woman and later punched a man to the ground in Sheffield before waving a knife around and running off.
Mr Gilmour added that Brown had to be “Tasered” three times by police before he could be arrested and 20 bags of heroin valued at £200 were discovered on him.
Brown’s home was also searched and business cards were found as well as a phone number linked to the supply of class A drugs, according to Mr Gilmour.
The defendant, who has previous convictions, admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a bladed article in public on Wortley Road, Sheffield, and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply after the offences were committed in October, 2019.
Adam Keenaghan, defending, said: “The defendant became involved because of his own addiction.”
Mr Keenaghan added that Brown has had a lot of personal and behavioural problems and he suffers with anxiety.
Judge Harrison sentenced Brown to 28 months of detention in a Young Offender Institution.