Armed police were deployed in Leeds after a “reliable sighting” of the distinctive fugitive, Dale Poppleton.

The Star shared West Yorkshire Police’s appeal for Poppleton on January 25, 2023 after it was believed he could be in the area. Poppleton is wanted in connection to a serious offence and armed police were deployed to Leeds Railway Station earlier today.

The officers were supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, but, despite an extensive search, West Yorkshire Police were unable to locate him. Poppleton is said to have links to Bradford and across the rest of the north.

In their earlier appeal, West Yorkshire Police said they were actively trying to locate Poppleton but he is “deliberately evading” them. The 41-year-old has been making headlines across the region due to his unique and distinctive appearance. Members of the public are advised not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately if they see him.