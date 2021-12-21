Police hunt man after indecent exposure in Sheffield

On Thursday 2 December, at around 9.50pm, two women were walking along Shore Lane when they noticed a man standing in an alleyway near the Wimberry University Building, exposing himself.

Officers have now released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

An e-fit of the man police wish to speak to.

He is described as being aged between 55-65, with grey, balding hair, a flat nose and wrinkles.

If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 63 of 3 December.