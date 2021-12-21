Police hunt man after indecent exposure in Sheffield
Officers want to speak to a man in connection to a report of indecent exposure in Sheffield.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 6:07 pm
On Thursday 2 December, at around 9.50pm, two women were walking along Shore Lane when they noticed a man standing in an alleyway near the Wimberry University Building, exposing himself.
Officers have now released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.
He is described as being aged between 55-65, with grey, balding hair, a flat nose and wrinkles.