Officers said they had taken action, carrying out proactive patrols in the area, after receiving numerous reports of trouble in and around Hackenthorpe over the last few weeks.

“15 parent advisory letters have been issued and further operations are planned in the coming weeks. Anyone identified as being involved in anti social or criminal activity will be dealt with accordingly,” said South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team.

Earlier this year, the same team told how they had issued a number of parent advisory letters to parents in the Stradbroke Road area, along with Covid warning letters to those believed to be flouting the lockdown which was then in place.