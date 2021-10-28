Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 28 how Stefan Kroscen, aged 21, of Avondale Road, near Masbrough, Rotherham, joined in a dispute between one of his brothers and a neighbour which soon turned into a group street attack.

Judge Graham Reeds QC told Stefan Kroscen: “The attack was in the street in broad daylight where he lived. It is a place where anyone is entitled to feel safe but after the attack the victim felt he had to move house.”

Andrea Parnham, prosecuting, said after the defendant and his family had moved to Avondale Road the complainant’s partner had raised concerns about noise and their behaviour, and she had made reports to the police and kept a diary of Covid-19 breaches.

Ms Parnham added the complainant was attacked after his dog had been barking at one of the Kroscen family and Stefan Kroscen’s brother Rudolph had pushed or punched the complainant who struck him back before Stefan and his other brother Ludovik became involved in a group attack with punches and kicks.

Judge Reeds told Stefan Kroscen: “You played a significant part in what was a significant and prolonged group attack. Different people played different parts.”

Stefan Kroscen kicked the complainant twice to the head and repeatedly punched him in the face, according to Ms Parnham, and then repeatedly struck his victim with a metal pole before kicking him two more times and stamping on his head.

Stefan Kroscen, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident on May 23.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said the pole had been an aluminium walking aid which the court heard had been taken off the complainant’s partner when she came into the street.

Mr Aspinall added: “His perception on the day was that it was in fact his mother who was being threatened. That in no way excuses what he did but there is at least some reasoning there about why he did it.”

Judge Graham Reeds QC accepted Stefan Kroscen is an immature man with impaired and limited intellectual functioning.

He told Stefan Kroscen: “He was at first punched and kicked by all of you. He was put to the ground and stamped upon and kicked and punched by you.”

Judge Reeds sentenced Stefan Kroscen to three years and nine months of custody.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing in September, Rudolph Kroscen, aged 23, and Ludovik Kroscen, aged 18, both of Avondale Road, near Masbrough, Rotherham, also admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the same incident. At this time, Judge Reeds sentenced Rudolph Kroscen to three years of custody and Ludovik Kroscen to two years and six months behind bars.