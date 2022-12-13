Andre Lee, 52, from London, was found dead on Herringthorpe Valley Road after he was stabbed to death on June 26 this year. Shortly afterwards, Ryan Connor, 25, of Davis Road, was arrested and charged with murder.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has launched a fresh appeal for information after confirming they have dropped the charges against Mr Connor and released him from custody.
Emergency services were called to the Rotherham road at 7.16pm on June 26, 2022, to reports of a road traffic collision. It was first thought the victim had been hit by a car, but officers arrived to find a man – later identified as Andre – dead from a fatal stab wound.
At the time, three people were arrested in connection with the incident, including Mr Connor, and two Sheffield men, aged 25 and 24. The two other men were later released.
A police spokesperson said: “A charge against a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of Andre Lee in Rotherham, has been withdrawn following a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service.
“Ryan Connor, from Rotherham, has since been released from custody. Detectives continue their investigation into the death of 52-year-old Mr Lee earlier this year.”
Officers remain interested in hearing from anyone who is yet to come forward with information about the events of that Sunday evening.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by callling 101, quoting incident number 768 of June 26. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.