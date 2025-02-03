All Saints School had carried out work to try to teach pupils about the dangers of knives, says one of Sheffield’s best known anti-knife campaigners.

Knife crime campaigner and Chief of the Always An Alternative charity, Anthony Olaseinde, told The Star he had worked with All Saints, and its pupils had put together a video warnings of the dangers of carrying knives.

A boy, 15, died after he was stabbed at a Sheffield school

He said: “First and foremost, I want to say is my thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved family. This is absolutely terrible.

“But we have been having the same conversation about knives for six years, and we’ve been doing all we can with engagement with young people and taking knives off the streets.

“Some schools shy away from the issues, but we have done projects with All Saints, and they have always got involved with us. We worked with them on a video to support awareness with All Saints. They have always been forthcoming on the issue, and we made a knife crime awareness video with them last year.”

He said it was vital that official agencies like the police, local councils and the Governement did more to acknowledge the problem,

He said more still needed to be done, and added that he had been to Rotherham this week after a pensioner had found a 16 inch ‘Rambo’ knife buried in a park.

He said he had gone out to visit her to take the knife away for her as no official organisations were available to take it.

He said she had been told to take it to her local recycling centre.

He said he was suprised there had not been more reaction over the issue of knives after a teenager was stabbled outside Sheffield town hall last year.

He said although some schools say they do not have a problem with knives, one had told him they wanted to address it, saying: “We don’t have a problem in the school community, but our school community is made up of other communities that have that problem.”