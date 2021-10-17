The reward remained unclaimed, with relatives left disappointed that their efforts to help police crack the case had failed.

Murder victim Pat Grainger’s family and Crimestoppers put up the reward over the summer of 2020 to mark the 23rd anniversary of her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat Grainger (L) with her son Danny (R), who is fighting for his mum's murder never to be forgotten

The cash offer for those with information to help secure a conviction expired that November and now, nearly one year later, Pat’s death remains unsolved – with another year passing without any arrests being made.

Pat was 25 years old when her body was found dumped under a discarded bed base at a brook behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, on August 10, 1997.

The mum-of-one, who had learning difficulties, was from nearby Buchanan Road and had not been seen for a number of days before her body was found by children playing.

Pat was semi-naked and had been stabbed, strangled and sexually assaulted.

Her son, Danny, who was five years old when she was killed, runs a website detailing the history of the case and his efforts to ensure his mum’s murder is never forgotten.

In his last post, Danny said: “She was a lovely woman who would not hurt a fly. She was friendly and would talk to anyone who would talk to her. There is no reason why someone would do what they did and in no way what happened to her could ever be justified.”

He added: “How someone could be so cold to inflict such injuries and still live with themselves after all this time. It set a fire inside of me that roars to get justice for my mum. The pain, the fear, the cruelty, the heartache my mum must have felt at the hands of this/these people.”

Danny hopes advances in science may eventually nail the killer.