Abusive man jailed for 'dragging' woman as she hung out passenger door in Rotherham

Lee Elwood, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for seven years today (June 17) for a campaign of abuse against a woman.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how carried out seven years of coercive and controlling behaviour against the woman, culminating in an savage incident on July 1, 2021, that saw his survivor suffer serious injuries.

In the attack, Elwood was driving a Land Rover Freelander with the victim sat in the front passenger seat. Whilst driving down the M18 motorway, Elwood assaulted the victim, pulling her hair and punching her.

He eventually pulled off the motorway and stopped at McDonalds in Bramley, Rotherham. As the victim attempted to escape, Elwood set off driving, dragging her along the floor for several metres at the side of his vehicle.

As a result of this horrendous act of violence, she suffered broken bones in her neck, several fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a torn liver, a fractured tibia, as well as multiple grazes and bruises across her entire body.

Following this incident, Elwood went on the run and enquiries to locate him stretched across England.

He was located and arrested by officers from Rotherham in the Leicestershire Police area in October 2021 and later charged with coercive and controlling behaviour and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At a hearing on May 4, 2022, Elwood pleaded guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for seven years and will also face a nine year driving ban.

Following the sentencing, DS Chris Byrne said: “Elwood is a violent individual, who isolated his victim and controlled her through both violence and fear of violence. He had no consideration for her safety on that day. He just wanted to drive her away, so she would not tell anyone of the violence she was suffering from. He had no intention of facing the consequences of his actions.

“I am pleased he has been served justice for his atrocious and violent crimes. He is now quite rightly behind bars, off our streets and unable to cause any further harm.

“I want to thank the victim who has been so brave to come forward and disclose what was happening to her.

“Whilst this sentencing will never undo the pain Elwood has caused, I hope that now he is behind bars this can act as a step towards her healing. Since the incident she has made some real progress and is not only making real strides in rebuilding her life but is also recovering well from her injuries.

“If you, or someone you know, is suffering from abuse or violence, please know that you are not alone; we are here, we will listen and we will take action to bring your offender to justice.