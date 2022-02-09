South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to Worksop Road, Swallownest, at 1.55pm today.

A black Honda CR-V had been involved in collision with a pedestrian near to the roundabout close to the centre of Swallownest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage boy was involved in a collision with a car in Swallownest earlier today

Tape was used to cordon off the crash scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The road had to be closed while medical assistance was provided to the driver of the Honda, a woman aged in her 60s.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

“The woman was removed from the car and taken to hospital with injuries not expected to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“The pedestrian, a teenage boy, received minor injuries.

“The road was reopened by 6.20pm and Highways cleared the scene.”