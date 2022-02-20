Police dog Buzz, a Malinois, was found abandoned in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in August 2021 and was placed temporarily in Cliffe Kennels in Barnsley.

Staff at the kennels spotted his potential as a working dog and called South Yorkshire Police.

PC Ashley Green with police dog Buzz

He was checked by dog training instructor Lee Schofield and immediately transferred to the force’s police dog training school in Sheffield.

Now 15-months-old, Buzz has graduated and is teamed up with dog handler PC Ashley Green for frontline policing.

PC Schofield said he recognised Buzz’s potential straight away and has been impressed with how the dog has responded to training.

“Buzz, as well as clearly being physically impressive showed he had the high levels of drive which we look for in a police dog, and importantly he is very sociable,” he said.

“From the moment he first arrived at dog training school he was looking to form a bond with our staff, we teamed him up with his handler and Buzz very quickly bonded with his new dad.”

PC Green, who joined the dog section in June 2021, said: “Buzz is a working dog but will also live at my home with me.

“He’s had a rough start to his young life but he will now receive the highest level of care and respect and love from me as his handler.