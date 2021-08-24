Care worker Hiqma Humaidan said firefighters tackled the blaze on Ribston Place in Darnall, where the caravan has been left idle since April.

She said residents have previously voiced their concerns to the authorities about the abandoned caravan after it became a target of anti-social behaviour in the residential cul-de-sac.

She said late night drinking and noise disturbance are a regular occurrence.

The caravan caught fire on Monday afternoon

She said: “The caravan was just dumped here and the residents didn't know who it belonged to. We didn't think much of it but that's when it started to cause problems to the residents.

“There were people coming in and out of the caravan and messing about and this used to go on at midnight, making so much noise and smashing bottles on the floor.”

She said requests by residents to have the caravan moved have been made to the authorities.

She added: “I remember seeing somebody being really drunk there one time. This concerned me a lot especially for the residents there and the kids.

“There were condoms, drugs and alcohol in the caravan.”

She said abandoned vehicles could easily become a fire hazard and put people’s lives at risk.

“The kids who live there are lovely. They were traumatised from this but are slowly getting over it and happy it is gone,” she added.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been contacted for more details.