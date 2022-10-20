The incident happened on Halifax Road, and means bus company Stagecoach is now diverting its number seven service along Wordsworth Avenue, Herries Rd, Herries Road South then onto its normal route on Penistone Road. The operator has apologised to customers for ‘any inconvenience.”

Bus operator First described Penistone Road as being blocked inbound, with its number eight, 97 and 782 services affected by the incident.

A spokesman said their number eight service was diverted both ways via Wordsworth Avenue, Herries Road and Herries Road South. The 97 is diverted both ways via Wordsworth Avenue, Herries Road and Leppings Lane. And the 782 inbound is diverted up Wilcox Road and Fox Hill Road to Wadlsey Bridge.

Bus diversions are in place this morning after a collision on Halifax Road today.