Police appeal for information following attempted murder in Sheffield

Emergency services were called at around 9am on December 3 following reports that a 55-year-old woman had been seriously injured inside a property on Stradbroke Road.On officers' arrival, the victim was found outside the property with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.An 81-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.South Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to build up a full picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident."A scene has been in place for most of the day, and there will continue to be a high visibility presence in the area tomorrow as we continue our work. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to our officers."I am now keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen this incident unfold. Did you walk or drive along Stradbroke Road this morning from around 8.50am onwards?"I would encourage anyone who saw something, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us. I'd be particularly interested to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage."Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 203 of 3 December. Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.