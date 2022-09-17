7 criminals brought to justice at Sheffield Crown Court this week for offences including arson and rape

1. Rachel Marshall: Sheffield arsonist foolishly poured vodka over a blaze at a house to put it out

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Rachel Marshall, aged 38, formerly of Moncriefe Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, had set fire to a bin which had spread to other bins and the front door of a property damaging the interior with smoke spreading upstairs. Prosecuting barrister Graham O’Sullivan said Marshall knew the occupant and he had returned home to find the fire service and police at his property. Mr O’Sullivan added that the fire had been started from an outside black bin causing damage to the door and interior of the property and it would have spread to adjoining properties if it had not been for the fire service. He said: “The fire service could not say if accelerants were used but the defendant said - in interview – she poured vodka onto the fire but she said that was to put it out.” Marshall, who phoned the emergency services, also said she had started the fire to keep warm. The defendant, of no fixed abode, who has 18 convictions for 50 offences, pleaded guilty to causing arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered after the incident in January, 2021. Marshall was also previously found guilty in her absence of threatening to destroy property, attempting to cause criminal damage and assault by beating after she committed these offences in November, 2021. She also admitted failing to surrender to court. Marshall also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after an accident, and to using a vehicle without insurance after she took responsibility for a collision with another vehicle in December, 2021. Mr O’Sullivan said Marshall had taken her on-off partner’s Mazda 6 without his permission and collided with a car near Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield, which left the driver of the other vehicle with concussion, whiplash and blurred vision. Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Marshall to three years of custody and disqualified her from driving for 12 months which will be activated upon her release.

Photo: SYP