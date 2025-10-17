2 . Alexander Tsekiri

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Alexander Tsekiri. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on October 16, 2025: "Tsekiri, aged 31, is wanted in connection with a series of violent offences. "Tsekiri, who is also known as Courtney Weathers, is wanted in connection with six incidents of common assault, two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two of non-fatal strangulation, one incident of making threats to kill, and one of theft. "These incidents are reported to have taken place in Doncaster between 4 October and 29 October 2024. Since this time, officers have undertaken numerous enquiries in their search for Tsekiri, including carrying out arrest attempts at locations connected to him, and speaking to known associates. "Tsekiri knows he is wanted and it is believed he is actively evading officers. We now need the public’s help to trace him. "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Tsekiri recently, or knows where he may be staying. Officers believe he may be living in London. "If you see Tsekiri, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 199 of 30 October 2024 when you get in touch." You can contact police online by reporting via the South Yorkshire Police website. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form. | SYP