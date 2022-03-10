A Rotherham woman was unable to look after her eight dogs and nine cats after receiving cosmetic surgery.

Officers from the RSPCA say they found faeces on walls, rotten food and an “eye-watering stench” when they attended the house on Oldgate Lane in Thyrbergh, Rotherham, after a call from social services in April 2021.

Inside, they found eight dogs, only two of which were not kept in a closed bedroom or a pen. They also found nine cats, three of which were kittens kept with their mother in a pen next to rotten food.

All but two of the dogs of the eight dogs were being kept in pens or closed bedrooms when the RSCPA arrived.

A treadmill was set up with leads hanging off it, which was how the dogs were being walked. There was also no water in bowls out to drink.

Further, the animals all needed treatment for a range of illnesses, including conjunctivitis, sneezing, ear infections and diarrhoea.

At Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, March 9, owner Chloe Birkin, 34, said she was left unable to get out of bed and care for her numerous pets after receiving cosmetic surgery six weeks earlier.

Her solicitor, Mr Glenn Cook, told the court: “It led to a situation where she wasn’t physically capable to look after these animals and her environment deteriorated rapidly.

This mother cat was being kept in a pen with three kittens next to a bowl of rotten food.

"It left the house in a horrendous state.”

When asked by district judge Timothy Spruce why she had so many animals, Mr Cook said: “She always has. She loves animals. It’s what her family does.

"But not in the future, I must stress. Simply, her environment has vastly improved and she has no intention of getting any more animals.”

Birkin pleaded guilty to failing to take the animals for treatment and failing to keep the house hygienic for their needs.

All the animals - many of which were suffering from ill health, conjunctivitis and diarrhea - have now been rehomed and have made a full recovery.

Speaking for the RSPCA, solicitor Ms Charlotte Farrier told the court Birkin had cooperated “fully” with the animal welfare charity and it was not interested in banning her from keeping pets, and was happy for her to keep two of the dogs going forward.

In sentencing, Judge Spruce handed Birkin a £400 fine and ordered her to pay a further £340 in costs.

“The number of animals involved in this case would be difficult for anyone to look after properly,” said the judge.

"But given the context of your surgery at the end of March, which left you bedridden and incapable of looking after them, it was always going to be a recipe for disaster.

Officers say walls in the house were covered in faeces, while the smell in one closed bedroom where six cats were being kept was "eye watering".

"Fortunately, the RSPCA were alerted by social services to this issue relatively early. The short duration of neglect means the animals can make a good recovery once they are in the care of the RSPCA.

"There’s a lesson in this isn’t there? In knowing your own limitations. It’s not easy to look after that many animals.

"I take the RSPCA’s lead and will not impose a disqualification order, or a deprivation order for those two dogs, who can be returned to your – much improved – home.

"I’m confident I won’t see you back here.”