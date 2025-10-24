The mother of Harvey Willgoose has spoken out to set the record straight, shutting down claims that her son bullied the boy who killed him.

Caroline Willgoose has responded to online rumours that the her son, Harvey, had bullied his attacker, explaining that the boys were actually friends before tragedy struck.

“Our Harvey didn’t bully anybody,” Caroline Willgoose said.

She has chosen to address online rumours after her son’s killer, Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan, was sentence this week after beiong found guilty of murder following a trial.

Khan, 15, of City Road, was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years before he can be considered for release.

Caroline Willgoose with a memorial to murdered son Harvey at Beighton Miners' Welfare. | NW

Caroline is frustrated at some online comments suggesting her beloved son had bullied Khan.

“He [Khan] was bullied, but not by Harvey, and that was made clear in court,” explained Caroline.

“Umar stood in that dock, and when asked what was your relationship with Harvey, he said ‘we were friends.’

“Umar asked to sit next to Harvey when he first started at that school - he wanted to sit next to him in science.”

Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan | SYP

Caroline went on to explain further details of the case, and how Harvey and Khan had both taken different sides when other friends had a fall out.

She explained that Harvey was in the middle of these two groups, trying to resolve the conflict.

Referencing evidence heard in court, Caroline also noted that during online arguments between the groups before the attack, Khan had still referred to Harvey as “my first boy.”

“Harvey was trying to get them to be friends, these two groups.” said Caroline.

Describing her son’s nature, Caroline added: “He wanted everyone to be friends. They once said to me, when he was in primary school, ‘Harvey’s very popular, he never has any trouble with anybody.’

“But if there was an argument, he would get involved - sometimes it was the right thing to do, sometimes the wrong - and in this case, it’s cost him his life.”

She added that Harvey had been popular at school, with both pupils and teachers: “He was a good lad, and I think that’s why Umar was flattered that Harvey was his friend.

“He got upset when our Harvey took the side of these other kids, but he weren’t - he was just trying to get them to be friends.”

Harvey was fatally stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3.

Harvey with his dad, Mark | Submit

Sentencing his killer, Judge Mrs Justice Ellbogen lifted reporting restrictions to allow Khan to be named for the first time.

Caroline said she was in support of this decision.

“ This is why I wanted him named, because Harvey’s name has been tarnished because of people getting the facts wrong,” Caroline explained.

She also reflected on the emotional toll of the sentencing day, adding: “It’s been a hard day, emotional day, but another line is drawn under something.

“I feel like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”