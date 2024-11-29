South Yorkshire Police officer on trial accused of indecently assaulting young boy at least 7 times
Gary Scott, aged 50, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault of a boy over multiple years.
The three counts cover “at least” seven individual alleged incidents said to have happened in the early 2000s, before Scott was a police officer.
The complainant, now an adult, reported Scott in 2022 after a conversation with his partner, jurors heard yesterday.
In a recorded interview played in court, he told police he was “really confused at that age”, and thought the alleged abuse was “just what happened”.
He added that when he asked about it years later, Scott told him: “I can’t remember, but if you say so. I don’t fancy you.”
He said he once pushed Scott away, which was the last time anything happened, and he “felt guilty” afterwards.
Scott, of Somin Court, Balby, Doncaster, denies the allegations and in an initial police interview called them “a load of rubbish”.
He pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in October.
Scott, a response officer in Rotherham, is currently suspended by South Yorkshire Police.
The trial continues.