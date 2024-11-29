The trial of a South Yorkshire Police officer who is accused of assaulting a young boy has begun at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Scott, aged 50, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault of a boy over multiple years.

The three counts cover “at least” seven individual alleged incidents said to have happened in the early 2000s, before Scott was a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complainant, now an adult, reported Scott in 2022 after a conversation with his partner, jurors heard yesterday.

In a recorded interview played in court, he told police he was “really confused at that age”, and thought the alleged abuse was “just what happened”.

Read More Gary Scott: Rotherham police officer accused of indecent assault leaves Sheffield court wearing Spiderman mask

He added that when he asked about it years later, Scott told him: “I can’t remember, but if you say so. I don’t fancy you.”

He said he once pushed Scott away, which was the last time anything happened, and he “felt guilty” afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott, of Somin Court, Balby, Doncaster, denies the allegations and in an initial police interview called them “a load of rubbish”.

He pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in October.

Scott, a response officer in Rotherham, is currently suspended by South Yorkshire Police.

The trial continues.