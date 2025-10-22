“The public would wish to know the identity of those who commit such serious offences,” a judge said as she lifted the reporting restriction protecting the identity of Harvey Willgoose’s killer.

It is now possible for us to report that the 15-year-old found guilty of Harvey’s murder is called Mohammed Umar Khan.

The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, made the decision just now, during Khan’s sentencing hearing.

Explaining the decision, she said: “This was a serious crime carried out, one pupil on another, on school property with a knife he brought into school. It was witnesses, to varying degrees, by pupils and teachers. [Khan] and the deceased were both 15.

“The public would wish to know the identity of those who commit such serious offences in seeking to understand how a child of that age can do so.

“Knife crime in general, and the circumstances of this case in particular are of substantial public interest,” said Mrs Justice Ellenbogen.

The Star, and others, argued it is in the public interest to name the defendant, given the grave nature of the crime. We also suggested the naming of him may have a deterrent effect on any person considering arming themselves with knife.

Khan’s defence counsel, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC and Richard Holland, had opposed the applications made by The Star, and others, to lift the reporting restriction.

Amongst the arguments submitted to the court on Khan’s behalf was defence submission that no evidence had been “actually cited by any of the applications that naming teenage defendants actually has any deterrent effect.”

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen said, however: “It is not to say the ‘deterrent effect’ is of no relevance or value, a matter to which the case law repeatedly makes reference.”

Mr Hussain and Mr Holland also argued that should Khan be named it would “inhibit rehabilitation work and future opportunities” and could also result in “family and community reprisals” due to the high profile nature of the case.

Responding to those points, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen said there is “no evidence, other than of a general nature” that the reporting of Khan’s identity would adversely affect his rehabilitation, particularly given the lengthy minimum term he is likely to recieve.

She continued by saying the purpose of the reporting restriction, which up until this afternoon had prohibited members of the public from naming Khan, was not to protect adults, such as those within the defendant’s family.

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen suggested it was likely the identity of Khan and his family was already well known by those in the community.

Khan murdered Harvey, also aged 15, by stabbing him twice, inflicting a fatal wound to his heart, during an altercation in the courtyard at All Saints Catholic School on February 3, 2025.

The two boys were classmates, and initially formed a friendship, after Khan, who was born and raised in Sheffield, moved to All Saints in September 2024.

They subsequently took opposing sides in a fight between two boys in their year, which took place five days before Harvey’s death and triggered a school lockdown involving police.

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is set to pass sentence on Khan, formerly of City Road, Sheffield,

She is required to pass a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, and is due to fix the minimum term he will be required to serve behind bars shortly.

Follow our live blog here for all of the latest updates from the hearing.