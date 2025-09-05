Operation Stovewood: Man due in court charged with raping girl in Rotherham as part of historic abuse probe

A 46-year-old man is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The man, from Rotherham, is alleged to have committed the sex offence in 2007.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, September 5, 2025), charged with the offence.

| NW/NCA

A National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesperson said: “A man is due to appear at court today after being arrested by officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

“Officers investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2007 charged Khezir Ilyas, 46, of Rotherham, with rape, contrary to Section 1 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, on July 3, 2025.

“He was released on conditional bail, to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, September 5.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood has looked at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

To date, a total of 48 people have been convicted.

