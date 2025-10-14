3 . Christopher Thompson: Barnsley bully who strangled mother of his child jailed for three years, three months

Christopher Thompson, of Preston Way, Monk Bretton, bullied and controlled his partner over the course over a year between 2023 and 2025, including shoving her around and demanding money from her to buy drugs. The campaign of nasty behaviour carried out by the 31-year-old was read out at his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, including threatening her with a crowbar, rifling through her purse for cash and banging on her windows at night. The worst came long after their relationship had ended when he put both hands around her neck, squeezed, and shook her for several minutes in a rage. “The problem with that offence,” said His Honour Judge David Dixon, “is it’s not just the act itself but the psychological impact. “The other impact of those who use strangulation as a weapon is you affect the blood vessels leading to the brain, that can cause difficulties for the victim in times to come. Judge Dixon explained how Thompson amped up his coercive and controlling behaviour over the months of their relationship, where he bullied her into staying with him after the birth of their son. Thompson pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, strangulation, and criminal damage. However, Judge Dixon’s view was that Thompson’s victim should be left to raise their child in peace - before handing him a 14 year restraining order. He was also sentenced to three years and three months in prison. | SYP