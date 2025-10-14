The longest sentence passed down for the defendants listed was one of 11 years, whilst the shortest was just 24 weeks.
Their crimes range from burglary to sexual assault and rape to harassment.
Some of the criminals featured admitted to their crimes through guilty pleas, and received a reduction in their sentence.
Others maintained their denials, however, and were sentenced after being found guilty following trials.
1. Criminals jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in October 2025
The criminals pictured here have all been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held during October 2025.
Top row, left to right: Jamie Hirst; Christopher Thompson and Sean Gamble. Middle row, left to right: Yu Yang; Dale Welbourne and Ryan Warner. Bottom row, left to right: Martin Shaw; Garon Nunn and Liam Walsh | SYP/Adobe
2. Jamie Hirst: driver who rammed scooter leaving two critically injured jailed for 67 months
The two young people Jamie Hirst crashed into were left fighting for their lives following the shocking incident, Sheffield Crown Court was told.
Neither of the complainants were wearing helmets or any form of protective gear when the crash occurred, and Judge Sarah Wright said that fact would have been apparent to Hirst when he caused the “forceful collision.”
“You were out driving when you saw a motor scooter being driven by two young people…you thought it was a scooter that had been previously stolen from your brother-in-law,” said Judge Wright.
She continued: “You drove deliberately at speed, you were pursuing it.”
The male complainant who was driving the scooter, with the female complainant riding pillion, attempted to get away but Hirst continued to pursue them.
Judge Wright said: “You deliberately rammed into the back of the scooter, knocking it down.
“This was a revenge attack, using a highly dangerous weapon.”
The male complainant suffered a cranial haemorrhage, along with fractures to his shoulder blade and two broken bones in his arm; while the female complainant was left with a skull fracture and fractures to four separate parts of her spine.
Hirst, now aged 20, was subsequently charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two counts of failing to stop after an accident, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing. | SYP
3. Christopher Thompson: Barnsley bully who strangled mother of his child jailed for three years, three months
Christopher Thompson, of Preston Way, Monk Bretton, bullied and controlled his partner over the course over a year between 2023 and 2025, including shoving her around and demanding money from her to buy drugs.
The campaign of nasty behaviour carried out by the 31-year-old was read out at his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, including threatening her with a crowbar, rifling through her purse for cash and banging on her windows at night.
The worst came long after their relationship had ended when he put both hands around her neck, squeezed, and shook her for several minutes in a rage.
“The problem with that offence,” said His Honour Judge David Dixon, “is it’s not just the act itself but the psychological impact.
“The other impact of those who use strangulation as a weapon is you affect the blood vessels leading to the brain, that can cause difficulties for the victim in times to come.
Judge Dixon explained how Thompson amped up his coercive and controlling behaviour over the months of their relationship, where he bullied her into staying with him after the birth of their son.
Thompson pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, strangulation, and criminal damage.
However, Judge Dixon’s view was that Thompson’s victim should be left to raise their child in peace - before handing him a 14 year restraining order.
He was also sentenced to three years and three months in prison. | SYP
4. Sean Gamble: Man who raped young girl when he was a teenager jailed for 11 years
The girl Sean Gamble preyed upon is now a woman. Gamble, appearing via prison video link, remained silent as her affecting statement was read to Sheffield Crown Court.
In it, she described how the sexual abuse he subjected her to has made her feel “dirty” and “worthless” for decades, impacting on her mental health, her ability to form healthy relationships and causing her to feel “paranoid” about harm being caused to her children.
But after jurors rejected Gamble’s denials to find him guilty of two counts of rape, and six counts of indecent assault at the conclusion of a trial at the same court, the complainant says the court process has taught her she is “worthy.”
“My self-worth was taken away for years…I now love myself and have self-worth…I know I will never be abused again,” she said.
As he sent Gamble to begin an 11-year prison sentence, Judge David Dixon said in his view Gamble had subjected the complainant to a “classic” process of grooming.
Judge Dixon also granted a restraining order, prohibiting Gamble from contacting the complainant for the rest of her life.
He told Gamble that he will be subject to sex offender notification requirements, upon his release from prison.
| SYP