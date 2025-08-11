The mother of Harvey Willgoose has said she feels sorry for the teenager who stabbed her son to death at their school, saying she believes he was "let down" like her son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Caroline Willgoose said she also believes the teenager who was found guilty last week of murdering Harvey, aged 15, with a hunting knife at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield - needs to be "made an example of" when he is sentenced in October.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain this morning (Monday, August 11, 2025), Caroline was asked by Richard Madeley: "What are your thoughts about the boy who did this?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Willgoose said she believes the teenager who was found guilty last week of murdering Harvey, aged 15, with a hunting knife at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield - needs to be "made an example of" when he is sentenced in October. She is pictured here with husband Mark, and their children Sophie, Lewis and Harvey | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoosw

She said: "I feel sorry for him. Because I think he's been let down. I think Harvey's been let down.

"This shouldn't have happened. There were so many red flags.

"They must have known what he was like when his mum said that he'd took an axe in to school."

Madeley asked Caroline what she believed the sentence should be when the defendant returns to Sheffield Crown Court on October 22 .

She said: "I think he's got to be made an example of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she said she believe the judge should lift the order which guarantees the perpetrator's anonymity, due to his age.

Harvey's sister Sophie said of the killer: "He's a [teenage] boy. We'd like to think that he didn't want to murder Harvey.

"He's just from a troubled background and services have let him down."

She described the trauma of the six-week long trial and how watching the CCTV of her brother being stabbed will "haunt me forever".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women said they are campaigning for knife arches to be installed in all secondary schools and colleges.

Caroline Willgoose said: "I know it goes a lot deeper than that. But, let's start somewhere, and then go into schools and educate children of the devastation, the pure devastation, of what this has caused."

Caroline believes her son's death could have been prevented, especially after the killer's mother reported him having an axe.

The jury in the trial also heard how the school's assistant head asked the defendant if he had anything on him which he should not hours before the murder, and the boy said he did not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline said last week: "If you have a reason to ask that child, you've got a reason to search that child."

Read More Family of 'beloved' Harvey Willgoose stand united outside Sheffield Crown Court moments after guilty verdict

Asked about knife crime and the Willgooses' campaign on the same ITV programme, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said: "It is something that terrifies me.

"I don't think anyone could have heard the testimony of Caroline and Sophie and not be moved."

Ms Davies-Jones said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is looking at the family's proposals on knife arches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she was "really keen" to examine the family's experience of the criminal justice system.

Steve Davies , chief executive of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust , said on Friday: "We think especially of Harvey's family, loved ones and friends today. We cannot begin to imagine the immeasurable impact the loss of Harvey has had on them.

"Harvey was a much-loved, positive and outgoing pupil whose memory will be cherished by all who knew him. As a community we have been devastated by his death and we continue to think of him every day.

"Harvey's death was an unimaginable tragedy for all, and one that understandably gives rise to a number of questions from his family and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now that the trial has finished, a number of investigations aimed at addressing and answering these questions will be able to proceed. We will engage fully and openly with them to help ensure every angle is considered and no key questions are left unresolved."