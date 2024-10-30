The jury has been sent out to deliberate in the murder trial relating to the death of Kevin Pokuta.

Kevin, aged 19, was fatally shot in the early hours of December 12, 2023, in front of his younger brother.

The prosecution’s case is that the shooter was “seeking revenge” for an incident earlier in the night.

It is alleged a group of men had planned to rob a cannabis cultivation that night but those behind the drug den had tried to defend it.

One of the men said to have been involved in the robbery plan, but who has not appeared in court, was knocked off his e-bike by a grey VW Passat, which was caught on CCTV and played to Sheffield Crown Court.

The Passat is said to have been used by those seeking to protect their cannabis farm.

Later, a man who the prosecution alleged is Jake Brown, aged 23, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, shot “four or five” rounds into a silver Skoda on Page Hall Road.

It was said to have been a case of mistaken identity.

John Harrison KC, prosecuting, said in his opening statement: “It is clear that most of the group wanted to take revenge following the confrontation, and so they went looking for the VW passat … they intended to shoot the occupants.

“They went searching for the vehicle. They had simply identified the wrong car. The Skoda was similar in size, shape and colour, particularly at night, but tragically it was not the VW Passat.”

Kevin, a father-of-two, was taken to hospital after the shooting but was taken off life support and passed away the following day.

Nick Rhodes KC, defending Brown, told the jury yesterday (October 29): “[Brown] is not a nice person, he’s not the type of person that a parent would hope their son or daughter would bring home to them. But that does not make him a murderer.

“Of course you are going to be suspicious that [he] is the shooter, because you have listened to the prosecution for three weeks banging on about it.

“When you see an unidentified figure [in the jury bundle of evidence] you will see ‘JB’ written above it, rather than ‘male 1’ or ‘the shooter’.

“But three people in the CCTV were not identified. Is the shooter one of them?”

“No one in this court has forgotten that a young man has died, and that is just terribly sad. Whoever is responsible for that deserves to be caught, trapped, punished - no one is going to deny that.”

Brown has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, two charges of possession with a firearm with intent to endanger life (on December 11 and 12), attempt to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and conspiracy to rob.

Charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and attempting to cause GBH with intent have been dropped against Leon Waite, 26, and Lester Ramsey, 25, both of no fixed address.

They are still charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to rob, and have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the same three charges.

Adam Mulligan, aged 33, formerly of Catcliffe, Rotherham, denies conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is accused of being the driver for the group for the cannabis farm robbery, but said he was not aware of any plan when he took the stand on October 23.

Mulligan, who owns a pet food company, told the court he drove to Denholme Close on business to drop off dog food for co-defendant Leon Waite, who was gathered with a group of men that Mulligan claims he didn’t know.

He said he accepted £40 to “do a favour collecting something,” but didn’t press what it was.

He said: “I’ve nothing to gain from that. I’m financially stable.

“What would I do with all those plants in my van?

“If I had known anything about that, I wouldn’t have took part.”

All the evidence has now been heard in the trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The jury was sent out yesterday afternoon (October 29) to begin deliberations.