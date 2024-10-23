Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver accused of transporting a number of men to an alleged cannabis farm robbery that led to a fatal shooting in Sheffield claims he thought he was just helping to “pick up bike parts”.

A trial is underway over the alleged murder of Kevin Pokuta, 19, who was shot in the head on December 11, 2023, in an alleged botched revenge attack following a failed attempt by a group of men to rob a cannabis grow in Page Hall Road.

Jake Brown, 23, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, is accused of firing “four or five shots” in retaliation into a car he mistakenly believed was connected to the cannabis farmers, but instead shot and killed Kevin, a dad-of-two, in a case of mistaken identity.

At Sheffield Crown Court today (October 23), a jury heard the evidence of Adam Mulligan, formerly of Catcliffe, Rotherham, who is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery for allegedly transporting several men in his white van, which prosecutors say would then have been used to carry the cannabis plants away.

The 33-year-old today claimed he knew nothing about a robbery plan, and that all he knew was he was paid £40 to do “a favour,” which he assumed was helping to pick up “bike parts.”

Mulligan, who owns a pet food company, said in evidence he drove to Denholme Close that night on business to drop off dog food for co-defendant Leon Waite, who was gathered with a group of men that Mulligan claims he didn’t know.

He then accepted £40 to “do a favour collecting something,” but claims he didn’t press what it was. He was with the group for two hours, and made conversation about cars, dogs and e-bikes.

Cross examining him, prosecutor John Harrison KC, said: “The real reason you went to Denholme Close was nothing to do with dog food - it was because you were part of a plan to meet up with a group of people and rob a cannabis grow.”

“I’ve nothing to gain from that,” said Mulligan. “I’m financially stable.”

“And you were in the company of several men for two hours, who seemed to know Leon Waite, some of them whose faces were covered, and you didn’t ask them what they were going to do?” asked the prosecutor.

“I assumed it was to pick up an e-bike and bike parts,” replied Mulligan.

“I asked one of them what was happening, but I didn’t get a reply,” he added.

“Wouldn’t you agree that if you were going to arrange a robbery on a cannabis grow, you would need a van? And you would arrange that ahead of time? Not arrange it that same night? You’re saying you were effectively tricked into going,” said the prosecutor.

“You were utterly unaware that you were going to be involved in any criminality?” he continued.

“You would need a bigger van than mine,” said Mulligan.

“I didn’t know about any plan. I’ve got nothing to gain from that.

“What would I do with all those plants in my van?

“If I had known anything about that, I wouldn’t have took part.”

After two hours together, the group left for Page Hall Road in Mulligan’s van as well as in a black car and on e-bikes, and Mulligan parked on Barretta Street, which shares a junction with Page Hall Road.

Mulligan admitted he did feel uncomfortable at that time, as “I wouldn’t like it if 10 men arrived with hoods and snoods to pick up things from me.”

Mulligan said he remained in the van by himself for half an hour with his music on.

In that time, the group allegedly attempted to rob the cannabis grow, but the farmers defended themselves. This allegedly involved knocking one of the group off their e-bike using a silver VW Passat car.

This led to Brown allegedly taking “revenge” by firing into a silver Skoda he mistakenly thought was the one used by the growers, but in fact shooting and fatally wounding Kevin Pokuta, an innocent man.

CCTV showed how several man ran back to Mulligan’s van, who reversed back from his position on Barretta Road before three men got in.

“You were reversing to make a getaway,” said Mr Harrison, prosecuting.

“I reversed because I saw men running towards my van,” said Mulligan. “I was scared.”

He claims he did not press the men on what had happened “out of fear” as he “thought they were in trouble and didn’t want to know.”

Mulligan then drove back to Denholme Close.

CCTV also showed how the front licence plate of the van was missing during the trip. Mulligan said it kept falling off.

When asked why the van was repainted and restored shortly after December 11, he said it was make it more presentable to customers.

Mulligan’s co-defendants include Brown, who is charged with murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to rob.

Lester Ramsey, 25, and Leon Waite, 26, both of no fixed address, were found not guilty of murder on Tuesday by way of no case to answer. They remain charged with conspiracy to rob, possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 17-year-old boy is also charged with conspiracy to rob, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Brown, Ramsey and Waite have not taken to the stand to give evidence in court.

The trial continues.