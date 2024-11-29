The tragic change in the trajectory of two childhood friends after they were preyed upon by Sheffield criminal gangs, resulting in them going from promising youth footballers to machete-wielding killers, has been laid bare.

Sacad Ali was just 24-years-old when his life was violently ripped away from him, in a fatal attack which has left his heartbroken family in turmoil.

The young lives of 17-year-old Jack Douglas, 18-year-old Barney Griffin and Rebecca Moore, 25, were also ‘wrecked’ and changed forever in the aftermath of the vicious knifing at Ponderosa Park in the early hours of March 9, 2024.

Barney Griffin (left) and Jack Douglas were both juveniles with a clean criminal record when they murdered Sacad Ali | Adobe/SYP

Sending the three killers to begin life sentences, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, commented on the far-reaching, and irreversible, consequences of the trio’s offending.

He said: “In this case a young man has lost his life...Two other youths have now wrecked their own lives, and a woman in her early twenties has also sabotaged her life.

“The latter three are all murderers and are facing life sentences with long minimum terms.”

During the conclusion of their sentencing hearing yesterday (Thursday, November 28, 2024), Sheffield Crown Court heard how Sheffield’s drug trade, and the fierce efforts to protect the ‘Frank’ drugs line in which all three defendants had involvement, is at the heart of this tragic case.

While Douglas, Moore and Griffin may be able to rehabilitate themselves after serving the minimum term of their life sentences, they will be inextricably, and irrevocably, tied to their fatal crime - the duration of which was a matter of minutes - forever.

The court heard how Moore’s ‘very poor childhood’ left her with numerous psychiatric conditions including emotionally unstable, and borderline, personality disorders, setting her on a path which saw her become an alcoholic at the age of 14, endure abusive relationships, before falling into drug addiction, and eventually, prostitution.

The trajectories of Griffin and Douglas, as they entered into adolescence, were wildly different from that of their co-accused, however.

They were on a journey through life that most people would recognise and aspire to.

It was one of two childhood friends, both of whom exhibited promising football talents, were well thought of and seemigly had their whole lives in front of them.

Their subsequent exploitation at the hands of criminal gangs has taken a life time of opportunity away from them, and should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone involved with, or on the peripherary of, the drugs trade.

“Griffin and Douglas – you have been friends for many years. Both of you were talented football players as youths,“ Judge Richardson told the pair, both of whom have received a diagnosis of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“It is a tragedy that you did not continue with the camaraderie and support of that sport.”

Douglas’ life was made more difficult after his parents divorced, resulting in what Judge Richardson described as the ‘disintergation’ of his family life, and social services identifying him as a ‘child in need’.

Judge Richardson said he was satisfied there is evidence to suggest both males had been ‘exploited’ and groomed by criminal gangs, ultimately leading to them dealing drugs and becoming involved with the ‘Frank’ line.

In Griffin’s case, Judge Richardson said there was evidence to suggest he viewed it as a ‘glamourous enterprise’.

Douglas, meanwhile, had previously been identified as someone at ‘risk of criminal exploitation by others,’ his barrister, Richard Thyne KC, told the court on Monday.

While Douglas has a youth caution for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, the conviction for murder, along with possession a bladed article in a public place, are the first entries on the criminal records of both males.

“The two teenage youths who perpetrated the killing were recruited or corrupted to enter the fetid swamp of drug dealing,” Judge Richardson said.

“They did not set up the drug line. However, once recruited and involved they wallowed in that swamp and had large knives to assist them in their criminal tasks.”

While Moore’s association with the ‘Frank’ line was borne out of her addiction to crack cocaine, she played a pivotal role, both in ‘hatching’ the plan with Douglas and Griffin to attack Mr Ali, and by luring him out to the scene of the murder under the promise of sexual favours and a drug sale, the court heard.

The defendants’ motive for the attack was their belief Mr Ali was dealing on their turf, placing the ‘Frank’ line in jeopardy.

After Mr Ali arrived at the agreed upon location and began a conversation with Moore; Douglas and Griffin appeared from the shadows, armed with machetes, and carried out the attack. Moore watched on from around 30 metres away, the court heard.

Both prosecution and defence counsel agree that all three defendants only intended to cause Mr Ali serious harm through the knife attack, but as outlined by Judge Richardson, that is enough to be convicted of murder.

He said: “It must be made clear that even though an individual may intend only to inflict grievous injury on another person – if that other person dies as a consequence – the perpetrator is guilty of murder and faces a life sentence with a long minimum term to be served.”

Douglas and Griffin admitted murder during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing in May 2024, while Moore was found unanimously guilty of the offence at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.

Judge Richardson sentenced Moore, formerly of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 15 years.

Douglas, formerly of Brightholmlee Lane, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield, and Griffin, of Dixon Drive, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield, were told they, too, would receive what is an effect a life sentence, but will be referred to as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure.

Douglas’ minimum term of detention was fixed at 15 years, while Griffin received one of 16 years. The difference in their minimum term reflects their ages at the time of the killing, when Douglas was aged 16, and Griffin was 17.