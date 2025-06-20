Leon Osborne: Former Bradford City player and football coach pleads guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
Doncaster-born Leon Osborne rose to prominence when taking on the role of substitute winger at Bradford City FC in 2006.
He went on to play for Harrogate Town, Frickley Athletic, Brigg Town and Hyde United among others.
He is now assistant manager and coach at Maltby Main Football Club, Rotherham.
Yesterday (June 19), Osborne appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to harassment (section 2) and theft.
The court heard how between September 2023 and April 2024, he followed his ex-partner and sent unwanted communications electronically.
The court heard how on September 15, 2023, he stole items including a Pandora necklace and an iPhone.
Leon, of Bessacarr, Doncaster, who appeared in court wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt, has been released on bail will be sentenced in September.