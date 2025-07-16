Defence case to begin in trial of boy accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose, 15, in Sheffield school stabbing

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 09:01 BST
Jurors are set to hear evidence presented on behalf of a boy accused of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in a stabbing at a Sheffield school.

The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of Harvey’s murder for the last three weeks, which he denies.

15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.

15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that | Harry Harrison for National World

The defendant, who was also a pupil at All Saints, had admitted carrying out the stabbing and to charges of manslaughter and of possessing a bladed article on school premises.

Richard Thyne KC, lead prosecution counsel, told the jury of eight women and four women yesterday (July 15, 2025) that they had now heard all the evidence to be submitted against the defendant on behalf of the Crown.

The defence case is now due to begin today (Wednesday, July 16, 2025), with the trial expected to resume from 10am.

Defendants can choose to give evidence during the course of their trial, but they do not have to.

The trial, which began on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, was originally listed to last for four weeks.

The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, discussed the possibility the trial may now run into a fifth week - ending Friday, August 8, 2025 - with jurors yesterday afternoon, ahead of sending them home for the day.

