A boy at a Sheffield school claims he said to the teenager accused of Harvey Willgoose’s murder: “Give me the knife before you do something stupid.”

A trial is underway over the alleged murder of Harvey, 15, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3.

A 15-year-old boy charged with murder denies the offence.

At Sheffield Crown Court today (July 8), the jury heard how the accused reportedly spoke to a boy in the school corridors ahead of the fatal confrontation, who then said “give me the knife before you do something stupid.”

The witness’ interview with investigators the day after the stabbing was played to the court, before he gave evidence today over video link.

He told police how the pair were walking together and the 15-year-old defendant seemed “nervous” before saying he “had a knife in his pocket.”

The gates of All Saints Catholic High School on February 6 following the alleged murder of Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose. | National World

The court has previously heard the boy accused of murder had “an unhealthy interest” with weapons and had previously been caught with a small axe on school grounds, and allegedly had a reputation among other pupils for carrying knives.

The witness told police: “He said he had a knife in his pocket.

“I told him to ‘give it to me before you do something stupid’.

“But he didn’t listen.”

In cross examination, the accused’s defence barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, asked: “How many times did you ask him to hand it over?”

“Three times,” said the witness.

“Did you try to take it off him? Why not?”

“Because he could have stabbed me as well,” said the teenager.

“Why would you think he would have hurt you?” asked the barrister.

“I would have been snitching,” said the teen.

“What would you have done if he handed it over?” asked the barrister.

“I don’t know,” said the teenager. “Kept it safer. Given it to a teacher.”

“You’re not telling the truth,” suggested Mr Hussain. “You only knew about the knife when you saw it [during the attack].”

“I’m telling the truth,” said the boy.

Prosecutor Richard Thyne KC claims the accused stabbed Harvey a few minutes into the school lunch break, following a number of earlier “encounters” between the pair, in which the suspect is accused of “pushing” and attempting to “provoke” Harvey.

The 15-year-old defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder.

The trial continues.