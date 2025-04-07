3 . Brandon Hodson: Jailed for eight years

Defendant Brandon Hodson had a management role within the operation, selling heroin and crack cocaine, with a number of other males working for him, Sheffield Crown Court heard. The drug line’s level of business was analysed over a 63 day period - working back from March 3, 2024, the date Hodson was caught buying the top-up. During that period, the drug line sent a total of 10,520 bulk “broadcast” messages to some 256 unique numbers, advertising that the drug line was “active” and had both crack cocaine and heroin for sale, said Ms Batts. She also revealed the drug line was in operation 24 hours a day. It was found to be the “most active” between the hours of 10pm and 3am, with between 33 and 730 events logged per day. The court heard how data taken from two phones associated with the drug line revealed how, during that same 63-day period, it is believed to have sold amounts of heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £82,080. Ms Batts said this was comprised of 364.8 grams of crack cocaine sold in 0.1 gram deals for £10 each to a total of £36,480; along with 456 grams of heroin sold in the same quantities for the same amount, to a total of £45,600. Hodson pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on the first day of his trial on Monday, March 31, 2025. Sending Hodson to begin an eight-year prison sentence for drug dealing offences on April 2, 2025, the judge Mr Justice Fordham said he regarded his “exploitation” of a vulnerable, recovering drug user, and the “control” he wielded over his home, to be an aggravating factor. | SYP