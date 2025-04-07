Their sentences range from two to 17 years.
Each criminal has been sent to begin a sentence of imprisonment or youth detention during hearings held at the court in March and April 2025.
Among the crimes those on this list have been convicted of are kidnap, rape, attempted murder, blackmail, fraud and drug dealing offences.
Some of these defendants took responsibility for their crimes through guilty pleas, and consequently received a reduction in the length of their prison sentence.
Others, however, were convicted at the conclusion of trials at the same court.
1. Criminals jailed at Sheffield Crown Court in March and April 2025
The 12 defendants pictured here have all been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in March and April 2025. Top row, left to right: Paige Kemp; Brandon Hodson; Keiron Hall and Mark Evans. Middle row, left to right: Robert Evans; Osbourne Mhere; Dominic Marsden and Aldo Hasani. Bottom row, left to right: Ramaray Treasure; James Sykes; Matthew Harris and Michaela Honeyman | SYP/NCA/Adobe
2. Paige Kemp: Jailed for 28 months
Paige Kemp, of North Hill Road, near Southey Green, Sheffield, took the money in “dribs and drabs” from her victim by fraudulently using her bank details and cards over two months in mid-2022.
In total, the 31-year-old pilfered £27,559 from a woman who had put her faith in her - but Sheffield Crown Court heard at her sentencing on April 2 how Kemp frittered the money away on gambling and high-value purchases.
The court heard Kemp felt “genuine remorse” for her stealing, and that she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
However, Judge Dixon said it was “inevitable” she be sent to prison, and jailed her for 28 months during a hearing held on April 2, 2025. | SYP
3. Brandon Hodson: Jailed for eight years
Defendant Brandon Hodson had a management role within the operation, selling heroin and crack cocaine, with a number of other males working for him, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
The drug line’s level of business was analysed over a 63 day period - working back from March 3, 2024, the date Hodson was caught buying the top-up.
During that period, the drug line sent a total of 10,520 bulk “broadcast” messages to some 256 unique numbers, advertising that the drug line was “active” and had both crack cocaine and heroin for sale, said Ms Batts.
She also revealed the drug line was in operation 24 hours a day. It was found to be the “most active” between the hours of 10pm and 3am, with between 33 and 730 events logged per day.
The court heard how data taken from two phones associated with the drug line revealed how, during that same 63-day period, it is believed to have sold amounts of heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £82,080.
Ms Batts said this was comprised of 364.8 grams of crack cocaine sold in 0.1 gram deals for £10 each to a total of £36,480; along with 456 grams of heroin sold in the same quantities for the same amount, to a total of £45,600.
Hodson pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on the first day of his trial on Monday, March 31, 2025.
Sending Hodson to begin an eight-year prison sentence for drug dealing offences on April 2, 2025, the judge Mr Justice Fordham said he regarded his “exploitation” of a vulnerable, recovering drug user, and the “control” he wielded over his home, to be an aggravating factor. | SYP
4. Keiron Hall: Jailed for two years
A Doncaster man responded to being told to stop loudly swearing in a railway station by punching the other man 13 times and taking a running kick at his head.
Keiron Hall, of Adwick le Street, Doncaster, was told to mind his manners by another man as he shouted and swore on a phonecall while waiting on Platform 1 at Sheffield Railway Station on January 13 last year.
When the 24-year-old carried on his foul-mouthed tirade and was angrily told again to stop, he punched the other man to the ground, threw 12 more blows and then kicked him three times, adding “Yeah, you’re asleep now” when his victim stopped moving.
CCTV played at Sheffield Crown Court on March 27 then showed how, after being separated by shocked members of the public, Hall took three steps and delivered a full-force kick to the man’s head while he was picking himself off the ground.
“You could have killed him,” said His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson in sentencing. “I repeat that again - you could have killed him.
“I have seen less violence inflicted on people who have hit their heads badly and then died. It ends up as either a murder charge or a manslaughter charge.”
Hall pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to do grievous bodily harm at the earliest opportunity. The court heard he had “genuine remorse” for what he had done.
Judge Richardson refused to suspend Hall’s sentence and sent him to prison for two years. | SYP