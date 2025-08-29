A 18-year-old man has appeared at court charged with sex offences including two counts of rape, in connection with an alleged incident involving two girls under the age of 16 last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choman Sameen has been charged following an incident involving two victims in Barnsley on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

He faces two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sameen, of the Roundhay area of Leeds, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Friday, August 29, 2025), charged with sex offences including two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 | 3rd party

Mr Sameen, of the Roundhay area of Leeds, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Friday, August 29, 2025), charged with the offences.

Police confirmed Mr Sameen was remanded into custody, before his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on September 26, 2025, at the conclusion of today’s hearing.

Read More REVEALED: South Yorkshire Police body cam footage was deleted in these 126 cases

Read More John Hazelgrove: Violent man beat partner twice in 15 days leaving her fearing she would die

Speaking after the hearing, Barnsley superintendent Mark James said: “I understand that members of the community will be deeply concerned by this incident, and we have worked at pace to secure these charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Jailed Sheffield criminal ordered to pay back thousands made from life of crime

“We are working closely with our partners to ensure that support and safeguarding measures are in place for the victims.”

Victims of sexual offences are automatically entitled to lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act.

It is illegal to post anything which could lead to the victims’ identification, police have warned.