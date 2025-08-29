Choman Sameen: Man charged with rapes & other sex offences over alleged incident involving 2 girls in Barnsley
Choman Sameen has been charged following an incident involving two victims in Barnsley on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.
He faces two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
Mr Sameen, of the Roundhay area of Leeds, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Friday, August 29, 2025), charged with the offences.
Police confirmed Mr Sameen was remanded into custody, before his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on September 26, 2025, at the conclusion of today’s hearing.
Speaking after the hearing, Barnsley superintendent Mark James said: “I understand that members of the community will be deeply concerned by this incident, and we have worked at pace to secure these charges.
“We are working closely with our partners to ensure that support and safeguarding measures are in place for the victims.”
Victims of sexual offences are automatically entitled to lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act.
It is illegal to post anything which could lead to the victims’ identification, police have warned.