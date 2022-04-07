Councillor expresses sorrow after Barnsley horror crash leaves one woman dead and three injured

South Yorkshire Police closed a section of Doncaster Road between Cumberland Drive and Barnsley Road following the incident, which took place at around 3.37pm on April 4.

A Peugeot 108 was travelling along the road when it was involved in a head-on collision with a Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 43 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police closed a section of Doncaster Road between Cumberland Drive and Barnsley Road following the incident

The occupants of the second vehicle, a 29 year-old woman and two children aged 5 and 12, are currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Councillor Kevin Osborne, Labour councillor for Darfield said: “My sincere condolences go out to the deceased’s family and friends and I wish a speedy recovery of all others who suffered injuries in the incident.

“Thanks must go to our emergency services who responded so quickly, including South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“This is a major trunk road into Barnsley and accidents of any kind are of concern.

“I hope the investigation into the cause of this most recent incident in concluded quickly and any recommendations for future action implemented just as quickly”