Councillor expresses sorrow after Barnsley horror crash leaves one woman dead and three injured
A Darfield councillor has praised the emergency services and offered his condolences after a fatal collision claimed the life of a 43 year old woman and left three others, including two children, in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police closed a section of Doncaster Road between Cumberland Drive and Barnsley Road following the incident, which took place at around 3.37pm on April 4.
A Peugeot 108 was travelling along the road when it was involved in a head-on collision with a Ford Fiesta.
The driver of the Peugeot, a 43 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the second vehicle, a 29 year-old woman and two children aged 5 and 12, are currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Councillor Kevin Osborne, Labour councillor for Darfield said: “My sincere condolences go out to the deceased’s family and friends and I wish a speedy recovery of all others who suffered injuries in the incident.
“Thanks must go to our emergency services who responded so quickly, including South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“This is a major trunk road into Barnsley and accidents of any kind are of concern.
“I hope the investigation into the cause of this most recent incident in concluded quickly and any recommendations for future action implemented just as quickly”
If you have any information which could assist police, please call 101 quoting incident number 493 of 4 April 2022. Any footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.