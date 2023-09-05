Mr Garvida said some of the complaints were unfair

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial plans for a cafe in Sheffield's piece of the national park have been withdrawn.

Landowner Roy Garvida said it was “not the right time” for multiple reasons. He did not rule out reapplying, but could not say when.

Redmires Cafe trailer on Long Causeway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Garvida applied to put a lodge, toilet and generator on Long Causeway, next to Upper Redmires Reservoir and the start of the track to Stanage Pole.

He ran Redmires Cafe from a trailer on the plot starting in August last year. A new building would allow him to open ‘in all weathers and perhaps including the winter’.

Mr Garvida, a nurse who lives on Halifax Road in north Sheffield, said his plans had been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, inflation, work pressures and opposition.

He insisted he had improved the "rubbish-filled area" and picked up dirty needles, nitrous oxide canisters and car parts, and prevented fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But people had protested when he started cutting ash trees suffering from die-back, which he saw as part of a wave of unfair complaints.

Scores of people objected to the cafe in writing to the Peak District National Park Authority, including Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and Sheffield Bird Study Group.