An online fundraiser has been launched to pay the funeral costs of a young man tragically found dead in a Sheffield park this week.

Emergency services were scrambled to Bolehills Park, in Crookes, on Sunday (January 29) after the body of a man was found at the well known beauty spot. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Now, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help pay funeral expenses of the young man, named as Conor Gosney.

Several social media posts from over the weekend suggest Conor went missing in the hours before he was found in Bolehills Park, and had last been seen at The Leadmill at 2am on Saturday.

Conor Gosney's body was found after he was reported missing (GoFundMe)

At time of writing, the GoFundMe campaign has raised £3,150 in just 14 hours.

The page was launched by Laura Jones on behalf of Sheffield’s Northern Monkey gin & rum bar, where Conor’s mum, Bridget, has reportedly worked for 10 years. A message posted to the bar’s Facebook page from the grieving mother reads: “This is amazing, thank you so much, it’s massively appreciated by all the family, we are very overwhelmed by everyone’s kind donations. We just want to say thank you so much for everyone’s generosity and condolences and that the money will help to give Conor the send off he deserves xxxx”

