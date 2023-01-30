News you can trust since 1887
Bolehills Park Sheffield: Tragedy as man’s body found at a popular park, police confirm

A body has been found at a popular Sheffield park, police have confirmed.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:29pm

Emergency services were called to Bolehills Park, in Crookes, on Sunday morning after the body of a man had been found at the well known beauty spot, which is popular with dog walkers and families.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 11.24am yesterday (Sunday January 29) following reports that a body had been found in woodland in Bolehills Recreation Ground in the Crookes area of Sheffield.

A body was found in Bolehills Park, Croookes. Police attended. File picture shows police tape

“Emergency services attended, and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Local residents said they had heard that the body had been found near the park’s cycle track. They also said there were a large number of emergency services personnel on the scene. All the emergency services had left the scene by today,

A body was found in Bolehills Park. Picture shows the park bike track today.
A body was found in Bolehills Park. Picture shows the park today
