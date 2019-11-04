Concerns grow for missing South Yorkshire man as police appeal to find him
Police are growing concerned for the safety of a man missing from his home in South Yorkshire since yesterday.
Officers are asking the public to help them find Leeroy Brunt, who has gone missing from his home in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham.
Leeroy, 28, was last seen yesterday lunchtime (3 November) and hasn’t been heard from since.
He is thought to be wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and a grey jacket.
Leeroy has family in Rotherham and Sheffield.
Officers are growing concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information contact 101 quoting incident number 406 of 3 November.