The 28-year-old woman, named as Amy, was last seen at a shop on The Morledge in Derby on Tuesday, May 16. Her family reported her missing on May 17, after she failed to return home from her trip.
Amy is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with long, dark blonde hair, which she usually ties in a bun or plait. She was last seen wearing a grey jumper and joggers and was carrying two plastic bags. She has links to Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Police are now appealing to the public for assistance in finding Amy. The appeal has also been shared by South Yorkshire Police.
Anyone who has seen Amy, or may know where she is, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, messaging on social media, or via their website, quoting incident number 665 of May 17.