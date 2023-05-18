News you can trust since 1887
Concern for Sheffield woman, 28, reported missing after failing to return home from trip to Derby

Concern is building for the wellbeing of a Sheffield woman, with links to Chesterfield, after she didn’t return home from Derby.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:00 BST

The 28-year-old woman, named as Amy, was last seen at a shop on The Morledge in Derby on Tuesday, May 16. Her family reported her missing on May 17, after she failed to return home from her trip.

Amy is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with long, dark blonde hair, which she usually ties in a bun or plait. She was last seen wearing a grey jumper and joggers and was carrying two plastic bags. She has links to Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police are now appealing to the public for assistance in finding Amy. The appeal has also been shared by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who has seen Amy, or may know where she is, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, messaging on social media, or via their website, quoting incident number 665 of May 17.

