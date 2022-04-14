The incident allegedly took place at CODE nightclub on Eyre Street in the city centre on March 29 this year.

A friend of the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted took to social media to complain that her pal had been ‘kicked out after raising the issue to a security guard who acted as though my sober friend was drunk and out of order’.

A spokesperson for the Security Industry Authority (SIA) confirmed it was ‘looking into’ the incident and was working ‘with local partner agencies to understand the circumstances of the incident’.

CODE nightclub is based on Eyre Street in the city centre

After the social media post was sent to the SIA on Twitter, it responded by saying: “We are aware of this incident and our team is working on it. We want to know when people feel that the conduct of security operatives or businesses might bring the industry into disrepute.”

The woman who posted about her friend’s alleged sexual assault on social media also said she had been ‘pushed back and cornered against a wall’ by a security guard who asked her to ‘delete my evidence’, referring to a video she had taken attempting to get a shot of a security guard’s badge.

She said she was able to leave when ‘other members of staff came’.

CODE nightclub has been approached for comment.