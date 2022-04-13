Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fines prompts Sheffield MPs to call for their resignations

Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss, Hallam MP Olivia Blake and Heeley MP Louise Haigh all said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must go.

The city’s sole Conservative MP Miriam Cates, who represents Penistone and Stocksbridge, was unavailable for comment.

Gill Furniss said: “After misleading the public about parties in Downing Street for months, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have both been fined for breaking the law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour MPs (l-r) Olivia Blake, Gill Furniss and Louise Haigh have called for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign after they were fined for lockdown parties

“They must both resign immediately. People in Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough and across Britain deserve better.”

Olivia Blake said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor’s conduct is a slap in the face to all my constituents who sacrificed so much during the pandemic.

“I spoke to so many people who couldn’t visit their parents in care homes for months on end. Others were unable to even attend the funerals of their loved ones. And they did it to follow the rules and protect people during the pandemic.

“Apologies aren’t good enough anymore; the Prime Minister and Chancellor must resign immediately.”

And Louise Haigh said: “It can’t be one rule for them and one rule for everyone else. The Prime Minister and Chancellor must step down.”

Has Sheffield Council chief executive received a fine?

There are still questions about whether Kate Josephs has received a fine.

There were reports that some of the fines issued last month related to coronavirus law-breaking by those who attended her leaving party

Ms Josephs was leaving her role as director general of the Cabinet Office’s Covid taskforce to start her new job as chief executive of Sheffield Council.

The Daily Telegraph reported that some of those at her farewell event have been handed fixed penalty notices.

The drinks event was held in the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020 at a time when London was under Tier 3 restrictions, banning indoor socialising.

Ms Josephs has not commented but in January apologised after news of the gathering emerged. She has been on paid leave from her £190,000 job ever since.