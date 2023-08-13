A famous Sheffield bridge has been closed indefinitely following an arson attack.
Sheffield Council announced on Sunday, August 13, that the Cobweb bridge, which is part of the popular Five Weirs Walk and links Sussex Street with the waterside pathway at the back of the Wicker on the other side of the River Don, has been shut.
In a post it said: "The 'Cobweb bridge' which is part of the Five Weirs Walk has been closed until further notice. Repairs will be taking place until it can be reopened. At present, there is no expected date for the repairs to be complete."
A council spokesperson said it had been closed following arson.
The Cobweb bridge was one of the Sheffield locations which featured in the hit film Four Lions. The S-shaped footbridge, which is suspended by steel wire from the Wicker Arches over the Don, officially opened in July 2003.