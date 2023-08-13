News you can trust since 1887
Five Weirs Walk: Sheffield's famous Cobweb bridge closed following arson attack

The bridge, which featured in the hit film Four Lions, has been closed until further notice while repairs take place

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

A famous Sheffield bridge has been closed indefinitely following an arson attack.

Sheffield's famous Cobweb bridge over the River Don, which forms part of the popular Five Weirs Walk, has been closed until further notice following an arson attack. Photo: GoogleSheffield's famous Cobweb bridge over the River Don, which forms part of the popular Five Weirs Walk, has been closed until further notice following an arson attack. Photo: Google
Sheffield's famous Cobweb bridge over the River Don, which forms part of the popular Five Weirs Walk, has been closed until further notice following an arson attack. Photo: Google

Sheffield Council announced on Sunday, August 13, that the Cobweb bridge, which is part of the popular Five Weirs Walk and links Sussex Street with the waterside pathway at the back of the Wicker on the other side of the River Don, has been shut.

In a post it said: "The 'Cobweb bridge' which is part of the Five Weirs Walk has been closed until further notice. Repairs will be taking place until it can be reopened. At present, there is no expected date for the repairs to be complete."

A council spokesperson said it had been closed following arson.

The Cobweb bridge was one of the Sheffield locations which featured in the hit film Four Lions. The S-shaped footbridge, which is suspended by steel wire from the Wicker Arches over the Don, officially opened in July 2003.

