Four Lions was a smash-hit around the world and became one of Britain’s best-loved films along with The Full Monty, helping to put Sheffield on the map worldwide.

It was directed by Christopher Morris – who is famous for other successful productions such as the hilarious series Brass Eye – and indie favourite Nathan Barley.

Four Lions tells the tale of a group of jihadists who aim to become suicide bombers.

The 2010 film gets to the heart of these characters and has some laugh-out-loud moments while dealing with a very tough topic.

A group of young Muslim men living in Sheffield decide to wage jihad, and they hatch an inept plan to become suicide bombers.

Omar played by Riz Ahmed and Waj, played by Kayvan Novak have a brief, disastrous run at a Pakistan training camp, while Faisal, played by Adeel Akhtar, works on an unlikely scheme to train crows to carry bombs.

Their ill-conceived plan begins at the London Marathon with their bumbling attempts to disrupt the event while dressed in outlandish costumes and things quickly fall out of place.

These are some of the most popular filming locations for Four Lions – see if you can spot where they are in the city.

1. Sheffield Central Library In the theatre scene Barry is talking on a panel on the moderation and progress of Islam in what is portrayed as a conference in a university lecture theatre. This is where we first see actor Arsher Ali as Hassan Malik, a rapper who joins the cell after Barry witnesses him pretending to blow himself up at this conference. The filming location for this wasn't at the University, but at Sheffield Library Theatre which is situated underneath Sheffield Central Library between the Winter Garden and the Lyceum and Crucible theatre.

2. Snig Hill Magistrates Court When Hassan Malik comes out of the conference from the Magistrates after he pulls his fake bombing theatrical, he is met by Barry who shouts him down for a chat in his car. The location for it is Snig Hill Magistrates Court and the very bottom of Castle Green.

3. Meersbrook Park In this scene Omar comes across his brother and his friends playing football and they have a confrontation about the path that Omar is taking in his life. It was filmed in the heart of Meersbrook Park and can be found by entering the park from Lees Hall Avenue and passing Bishops House.

4. Five Weirs Walk After getting ready and deciding to blow themselves up in the London Marathon, the lads have to run away after blowing up one of their own as he started to confess to police in the street. This scene is filmed on Cobweb Bridge which actually runs from Sussex Street onto the Five Weirs Walk at the back of the Wicker.