The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out after a serious road incident which involved a car and a pedestrian on a busy Sheffield road.

The incident, described as a collision, happened early on Sunday afternoon, at Clay Wheels Lane, near Middlewood, with several emergency vehicles sent to the scene, with both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police called into action. It is understood one individual suffered serious injuries.

Beeley Wood

There were reports on social media of a police cordon near Beeley Wood while the crews dealt with the incident.

File picture shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out after a serious road incident which involved a car and a pedestrian on Claywheels Lane, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tne Yorkshire Ambulance Service said iin a statement today: “There was a collision between a car and pedestrian just before 1pm on Sunday on Clay Wheels Lane, Middlewood. An air ambulance, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.”

The injuries suffered by the two patients are not yet known.