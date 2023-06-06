A pedestrian has been left with ‘life altering injuries’ after a suspected hit and run involving a car, in Middlewood, Sheffield, say police.

He was one of two people injured on Sunday afternoon (June 4) in an incident which saw the Yorkshire Air Ambulance sent to the scene, after three people had been reported as fleeing the scene after a collision.

South Yorkshire Police today revealed the extent of the injuries sustained in the incident, and launched an appeal for witnesses.

They said in a statement: “On Sunday, June 4, just after 1pm we received reports of a road traffic collision on Beeley Wood Lane in Sheffield involving a car and two pedestrians.

File picture shows police officers guarding a cordon in Sheffield. Officers were called out after an incident near Beeley Wood, Middlewood, at Claywheels Lane

“It is believed that a black SUV collided with two pedestrians, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman before the driver and his two passengers fled the scene.

“The 28-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries to his leg and remains in hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the black SUV prior to the collision.

If you can help, please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 410 of 4 June 2023. Dashcam and video footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

Clay Wheels Lane

Yorkshire Ambulance Service described the incident as happening at Clay Wheels Lane, with several emergency vehicles sent to the scene,