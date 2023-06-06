News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Beeley Wood Lane Sheffield: Pedestrian suffers ‘life altering injuries’ after suspected hit and run collision

A pedestrian has been left with ‘life altering injuries’ after a suspected hit and run involving a car, in Middlewood, Sheffield, say police.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

He was one of two people injured on Sunday afternoon (June 4) in an incident which saw the Yorkshire Air Ambulance sent to the scene, after three people had been reported as fleeing the scene after a collision.

South Yorkshire Police today revealed the extent of the injuries sustained in the incident, and launched an appeal for witnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said in a statement: “On Sunday, June 4, just after 1pm we received reports of a road traffic collision on Beeley Wood Lane in Sheffield involving a car and two pedestrians.

Most Popular
File picture shows police officers guarding a cordon in Sheffield. Officers were called out after an incident near Beeley Wood, Middlewood, at Claywheels LaneFile picture shows police officers guarding a cordon in Sheffield. Officers were called out after an incident near Beeley Wood, Middlewood, at Claywheels Lane
File picture shows police officers guarding a cordon in Sheffield. Officers were called out after an incident near Beeley Wood, Middlewood, at Claywheels Lane

“It is believed that a black SUV collided with two pedestrians, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman before the driver and his two passengers fled the scene.

“The 28-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries to his leg and remains in hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the black SUV prior to the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 410 of 4 June 2023. Dashcam and video footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

Clay Wheels Lane

Yorkshire Ambulance Service described the incident as happening at Clay Wheels Lane, with several emergency vehicles sent to the scene,

They said in a statement: “An air ambulance, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.”