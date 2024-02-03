News you can trust since 1887
City Sauna Sheffield: A Very Yorkshire Brothel massage parlour gives peek at new site, including 'puppy play'

City Sauna featured on the ITV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel before moving just down the road

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT
A famous Sheffield massage parlour which starred in the TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel has given a peek into its new premises.

City Sauna, on Attercliffe Road, appeared on the ITV documentary back in 2019.

City Sauna massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield. The business featured on ITV documentary A Very Yorkshire Brothel when it was located at its former premises on the same roadCity Sauna massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield. The business featured on ITV documentary A Very Yorkshire Brothel when it was located at its former premises on the same road
On the show, mother-and-daughter Kath and Jenni, who ran the venue, gave viewers an insight into its inner workings and some of the customers' more bizarre fetishes, including one who enjoyed bathing in custard.

The business has since moved out of its old location at the former Norfolk Arms pub and into new premises on the same road.

Photos and videos shared on City Sauna's new Instagram account give a glimpse inside its current home.

One clip shows the new 'puppy play' room there, complete with artificial grass, plastic toys, doggy bowls, a cage, grooming products, collars, leashes and rubber doggy masks.

City Sauna's old premises, also on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield
Elsewhere, a photo shows the 'dom' room, with a mirrored ceiling above a bed covered with handcuffs, whips, gags and more.

There's also a new 'peep' room for those who like being watched, a video of which shows the bedroom with a hatch for people to peer through.

City Sauna's website includes a link to a petition calling for all sex work to be decriminalised. There are profiles of the women working there, with reviews of those workers left by clients.

