A famous Sheffield massage parlour which starred in the TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel has given a peek into its new premises.

City Sauna, on Attercliffe Road, appeared on the ITV documentary back in 2019.

City Sauna massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield. The business featured on ITV documentary A Very Yorkshire Brothel when it was located at its former premises on the same road

On the show, mother-and-daughter Kath and Jenni, who ran the venue, gave viewers an insight into its inner workings and some of the customers' more bizarre fetishes, including one who enjoyed bathing in custard.

Photos and videos shared on City Sauna's new Instagram account give a glimpse inside its current home.

One clip shows the new 'puppy play' room there, complete with artificial grass, plastic toys, doggy bowls, a cage, grooming products, collars, leashes and rubber doggy masks.

City Sauna's old premises, also on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield

Elsewhere, a photo shows the 'dom' room, with a mirrored ceiling above a bed covered with handcuffs, whips, gags and more.

There's also a new 'peep' room for those who like being watched, a video of which shows the bedroom with a hatch for people to peer through.