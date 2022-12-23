News you can trust since 1887
City Road Sheffield: Buses diverted after police incident this afternoon

Traffic has been diverted due to a police incident near Manor in Sheffield this afternoon.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

Bosses at the bus company First announced just before 2pm that several services have had to be diverted as a result of the incident on Manor Lane.

They said in a statement: “Service 41 ,73, 120 diverted via Park Grange Road, Queens Road, St Marys Road in both directions due to a police incident on Manor Lane, junction of City Road and Granville Road.”

Sheffield’s other major bus operator, Stagecoach, added at 3.10pm: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on City Road all 120 and seven are diverting via Park Grange Road in both directions.”

Traffic is being diverted due to a police incident near Manor in Sheffield this afternoon. PIctured is the junction of City Road and Manor Lane. Picture: Google
Stagecoach announced the road had re-opened again shortly before 4pm.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for details.